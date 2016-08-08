A brief history of club culture in 13 unmissable clips from the BBC archive

A trawl of the BBC's extensive archive of clips from many decades of broadcasting reveals plenty about changes in society, here and abroad. But if you make your way through these 13 snippets of club culture in its myriad of forms, you'll see that much is the same as it was 60-odd years ago. Then, as now, going out is about hearing music, meeting people, dancing and being in environments our parents wouldn't approve of, or understand.

You can't tell the history of something as complicated and diverse as club culture in a baker's dozen of short clips, so take this is as just a quick glimpse at how the BBC saw and reported on young folk having a good time in dance halls, jazz joints, discotheques, fields and, of course, The Haçienda.