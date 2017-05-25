Almost famous: 7 music pioneers who just missed out on the big time

The Sugarhill Gang's Rapper's Delight is an iconic song in the history of American music - hip hop's first hit. It begins with Wonder Mike's legendary lyrics, "I said a hip hop the hippie the hippie / To the hip hip hop and you don't stop / The rock it to the bang bang boogie," before the second MC on the track, Big Bank Hank, comes in with his verse: "Check it out, I'm the C-A-S-AN, the O-V-A and the rest is F-L-Y / You see, I go by the code of the doctor of the mix and these reasons I'll tell you why."

And if you've always wondered why someone called Big Bank Hank introduced himself as Casanova Fly, it's because he reportedly nicked his rhymes from Grandmaster Caz of the Cold Crush Brothers, previously known as Casanova Fly.

In 2014, Caz told the BBC World Service what happened (above, from four minutes): "Hank and I were friends and Hank got a job in a pizza shop in New Jersey, called Crispy Crust Pizza. One day, Sylvia Robinson [Sugar Hill Records co-founder and producer of Rapper's Delight] walks in and hears him lip-synching to one of my tapes. She asked him, 'Why don't you come outside and do that for my songs - we're auditioning people to become part of this group I'm putting together."

Hank, who was also Caz's manager, got the job and became a star. Caz never sued and never got a credit, unlike Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards of Chic, who threatened legal action over the use of their song Good Times in Rapper's Delight.

"Chic's Nile Rodgers wasn't happy, but he now says Rapper's Delight is one of his favourite tracks," The Sugarhill Gang's Master Gee recently told the Guardian. "It is one of his most lucrative - we gave him a credit. Then it turned out that Hank's rhymes had been written by another MC, Grandmaster Caz. We've given him credit in public and done shows with him, and he's cool about it. But I'm sure it bothers him every time he hears it."