From meme to music fame: 7 of the most unexpected pop stars

This is easily the most surreal example on this list, insofar as it flips a suspected crime into a piece of pop gold. Antoine Dodson became a global sensation in 2010 after an interview he gave to a local news station in Alabama went massively viral. His family's home at the Lincoln Park housing estate in Huntsville had been broken into and his sister Kelly had allegedly been sexually attacked - "by some idiot out here in the projects," as she said. Passionately, Antoine spoke directly to the camera. The Washington Post said: "In this age of fake reality TV, he puts the real in reality... Like millions of families across this country, the Dodsons appear to be proud people who are making their way the best they can. They crave security and comfort. And no matter where you live, when that sense of safety is shattered, you lash out."

Comedy music group The Gregory Brothers, who already had form turning memes in pop songs with Double Rainbow Song, got to work. The video of Bed Intruder Song also went viral. In April 2018 BET interview, Antoine revealed that he initially thought: "What is this? Why are they trying to play my family like this?" When approached by The Gregory Brothers, he agreed to take half the purse on a longer, iTunes version of the song, which is thought to have sold more than 250,000 downloads, while the video became YouTube's most-viewed in 2010 (excluding major-label music promos). Antoine set off for further riches in Hollywood, but - according to his BET interview - he got stiffed by a rogue PR manager. He returned home, where he'd managed to move his family out of the housing projects, and trained to become a teacher. His sister's alleged attacker was never prosecuted, but he did box Antoine in a pay-per-view fight in 2014, as reported by AL. Antoine won.