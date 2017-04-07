Back to the future: 10 retro BBC clips about music technology

How many times in a day do you see someone staring at their phone while blindly walking into a busy road? Terrifying, isn't it? But the potential of technology to cause accidents is nothing new. After the Walkman's success, a town in New Jersey called Woodbridge decided to ban what the BBC calls in this report, "The latest status symbol, delivering the trendy into their own private world of melody." A council member claims that citizens are putting themselves at risk by closing themselves off to the sounds of the street, but the locals aren't impressed. "I think it's ridiculous," says one. And will the ban spread to other towns? The report finishes with news that a prison governor near Washington is taking action against a warder who failed to hear nine prisoners escaping because he was "tuned into country music while on patrol".