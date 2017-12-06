Declan McKenna is BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year

Follow his musical journey from the Introducing Uploader to the 2017 BBC Music Awards...
On Wednesday 6th December 2017, Declan McKenna was announced as the newly crowned BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year as part of the BBC Music Awards.
Here's an insight into his journey to the title previously held by Catfish and the Bottlemen, Jack Garratt and Izzy Bizu.
2014 - the all important first upload
Whilst he registered on the Introducing Uploader in 2013, it wasn't until November 2014 that Declan uploaded his first track, at the tender age of 15. That track was Brazil and it was sent to his local team at BBC Music Introducing in Beds, Herts & Bucks.
When Brazil was played on-air in 2014 it was heard by someone working at Columbia, the label that later signed him!
2015 was a big year for Declan because he had GCSEs to pass
...and the experience left with him with advice to pass on to others:
Plus Brazil made it onto the Radio 1 playlist!
2016 - Declan was invited to perform a session at Maida Vale and a set at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Exeter...
...and he also got called up to appear on Later... with Jools Holland!
2017 started with a bang when Declan made it onto the Sound Of 2017 longlist...
... and he did such a good job at Big Weekend that we invited him back in 2017!
He also helped us celebrate ten years of Introducing with a performance at our special O2 Academy Brixton gig
Our verdict: a thoroughly deserved win!
