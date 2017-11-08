Models turned pop stars: 5 fans rated, 5 fans slated

Fashion and music have long been intertwined. Rock stars have proved to be some of the greatest muses for designers, while models and the wider world of fashion have inspired countless songs in every era of pop. And where artists have been known to strike a pose or two in the name of haute couture, models have headed into recording studios and out onto stages.

In light of Cara Delevingne popping up on St. Vincent's latest album, Masseduction, let's take a look at some of the hits and misses when style stars get behind the mic...