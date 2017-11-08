Models turned pop stars: 5 fans rated, 5 fans slated

Fashion and music have long been intertwined. Rock stars have proved to be some of the greatest muses for designers, while models and the wider world of fashion have inspired countless songs in every era of pop. And where artists have been known to strike a pose or two in the name of haute couture, models have headed into recording studios and out onto stages.
In light of Cara Delevingne popping up on St. Vincent's latest album, Masseduction, let's take a look at some of the hits and misses when style stars get behind the mic...
RATED: Kate Moss
Kate Moss is one of the most iconic supermodels of all time, and also one of the most rock 'n' roll. That's all thanks to dating Pete Doherty and marrying Jamie Hince of The Kills, being a near-permanent fixture at Glastonbury, and hanging out with a tonne of the most-important bands to emerge over the last two decades.
She's also tried her hand at that music lark herself, playing tambourine on Oasis's Don't Go Away and Fade Away, co-writing four songs on Babyshambles' second album as well as singing on a track on their first, and collaborating with The Lemonheads on a cover of Arling & Cameron's Dirty Robot. Perhaps most famously, though, she was the Nancy Sinatra to Bobby Gillespie's Lee Hazlewood on Primal Scream's 2003 cover of Some Velvet Morning.
Fans have been generally complimentary about Moss's musical efforts over the years. On Twitter Cal Kelley wrote: "Kate Moss on the first Babyshambles LP is the only non-singer guestspot that I actually enjoy." Heavidor simply said:
SLATED: Naomi Campbell
In 1994, at the peak of her modelling fame, Naomi Campbell put out her first and only album, Baby Woman - designer Rizat Ofbek's nickname for her. The record traversed genres like RnB, trip hop and country, while the track listing also offered up a pretty faithful rendition of T. Rex's Ride a White Swan.
Unfortunately for Campbell, the album was widely panned by critics and only reached number 75 in the UK album chart. It later made No.6 on Q magazine's list of the worst albums of all time and might well have been lost to time if it hadn't popped up on iTunes in 2010, to some bemusement...
SLATED: Tyra Banks
US supermodel Tyra Banks's most famous musical contribution is probably the theme tune for America's Next Top Model, on which she purrs "Wanna be on top?" over skittering beats and hollered chorus of, "Oh!" In season two of that show, she made a bid for the charts with Shake Ya Body, a slice of early-00s RnB. Later, she collaborated with NBA player Kobe Bryant on the single K.O.B.E. and contributed the squeaky-clean, aspirational pop of Be a Star to the soundtrack of 2000 comedy Life-Size, in which she also starred alongside Lindsay Lohan.
Since then, Banks has slated her own pop star attempts, saying: "If you do not have the talent for it, boo, let it go - that includes trying to be a singer when you need to just close your mouth." Fans seem to be on a similar wavelength...
RATED: Karen Elson
Manchester-born Karen Elson has been modelling for more than two decades, and has worked with some of the world's top designers and photographers, including Mario Testino, Alexander McQueen, Marc Jacobs and Patrick Demarchelier. Although she didn't release her debut album until 2010, she's been dabbling in music for almost as long. Back in 2003, she contributed backing vocals to a remix of Robert Plant's The Last Time I Saw Her, and covered Leonard Cohen and The Velvet Underground as a part of New York's Citizen's Band.
Elson is one of few models who has successfully taken steps towards a proper musical career beyond a handful of singles or one-off records. To date, she's released two albums of alt.country tunes, finding acclaim with critics and fans.
SLATED: Gisele Bündchen
Of all the people you might expect to cover The Kinks and Blondie, Brazilian model Gisele probably isn't one of them. Yet she did just that in 2013 and 2014 as part of a campaign for a clothing shop, with proceeds from both tracks going to charity. With the help of French producer Bob Sinclair, she gave Heart of Glass a clubby makeover, while her version of All Day and All of the Night was a little more laid-back.
Her intentions were good, but then the fans spoke, with quite some anger...
SLATED: Samantha Fox
Page 3 model-turned-pop star Samantha Fox enjoyed modest success in the 80s and 90s, pumping out five albums before the turn of the millennium, including the brilliantly titled 21st Century Fox. And that's not all - over a 30-year period, she released 31 singles, and was even nominated for a BRIT Award. She was in the running for the Best British Female Solo Artist gong in 1988, ultimately losing out to Alison Moyet.
Still, her Hi-NRG pop helped her make her mark on pop culture, and on fans - although perhaps not always in the way she wanted to. One Twitter user didn't hold back when he recently wrote: "BUT if you WANT to torture your ears with that dance drivel, here is [the] video to Samantha Fox['s] Touch Me." Others have also been far from kind...
RATED: Tyrese
It's not just female models that have switched runways for recording studios. Before he was beefing with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and appearing in The Fast and the Furious, Tyrese was a bona fide RnB star. In fact, he's collaborated with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Ludacris and Lil Jon, co-wrote Michael Jackson's 2000 Watts, and his last album - 2015's Black Rose - even scored him a No.1 in the US. His fans are wide-spread and dedicated.
SLATED: Nico
She's most famous for featuring on The Velvet Underground's seminal 1967 The Velvet Underground & Nico' album, but German-born Nico (aka Christa Päffgen) began her career as a model after being spotted at a fashion show in Berlin. She rose through the ranks until none other than Coco Chanel tried to hire the then 17-year-old, but Nico had other ideas and ran away to New York.
After working with The Velvet Underground, she embarked on a solo career, during which she released six albums. She has been cited as influence by Björk, Morrissey, Patti Smith, and Henry Rollins, but that celebrity affection hasn't easily translated to fans online, with many unable to find any positives in her deep, distinctive tones. "If someone compares a singer to Nico, they are saying she has a bad voice," ML says, and he's not the only one to cast aspersions about the quality of her singing:
RATED: Grace Jones
Grace Jones needs no introduction when it comes to her music. She's an icon and her inventive, boundary-pushing sound has been a huge influence on many of today's stars, including Lady Gaga. In fact, her music career has been so successful, you might have forgotten she actually started out as a model. In 1966, she signed with Wilhelmina modelling agency in New York, before moving to Paris two years later, where she scored covers for Elle and Vogue, and walked the runway for Yves Saint Laurent and Kenzo Takada.
Fans online are nothing but gushing about Jones's recording career.
RATED: Carla Bruni
Former First Lady of France Carla Bruni spent 10 years in the fashion industry, working with labels like Dior and Givenchy, and was one of the 20 highest-paid models in the 90s. In 1997, she quit to focus on her music, mostly singing in French. All five of her albums have gone into the Top 10 in France, with three making it No.1. Perhaps her most mainstream breakthrough moment came when her song 'Quelqu'un M'a Dit' was featured on the soundtrack of indie flick 500 Days Of Summer.
After her husband Nicolas Sarkozy was elected President of France, Bruni kept recording and releasing music, introducing her to a whole new generation of fans: