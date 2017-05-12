10 band names with surprisingly mundane origins

Asking a band why they gave themselves the name they have has to be the single most obvious question in pop. Very few acts have a decent answer beyond "we just liked it", and certainly no one has managed to reach the gold standard set by The Beatles, whose common response was something along the lines of: "I had a vision when I was 12. And I saw a man on a flaming pie, and he said, 'You are The Beatles with an A.' And so we are."

The fact that it's just a pun on both Buddy Holly's Crickets and beat music was felt to be too obvious to comment upon. So, to save at least 10 bands and further interview awkwardness (and unnecessary storytelling), here are the less vivid, and more humdrum accounts of how they got their names.