Mercury Prize 2018: the shortlisted albums

As guitar music continues to wither and die, Alex Turner’s Arctic Monkeys take a meandering detour into space-lounge art rock for their sixth album, Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino.

Five years in the making, it’s steeped in the louche, zonked-out sounds of Serge Gainsbourg and Scott Walker; as Turner croons one-liners ("I just want to make a simple point about peace and love, but in a sexy way") over his beloved Steinway piano.

The critics said: "Whilst your first few visits to the Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino may feel alien and unwelcoming, you will gravitate ever closer to its shimmering outer-space treasures with each stay.” (Clash Music)