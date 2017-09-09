19 remarkable moments from the 2017 BBC Proms

Japanese pianist Hiromi is the personification of the expression 'it don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing' and here she is tearing up the George and Ira Gershwin standard I Got Rhythm at Prom 57: Swing No End. By tearing up, we mean heading inside the piano and using it as a string instrument while also playing the keyboard. Truly, this is something that needs to be seen to be believed.

