8 of the strangest hometown tributes to musicians

Aberdeen, Washington has seized upon the fact that Kurt Cobain was born and raised there with both hands. There's a sign on the way into town that reads "Welcome to Aberdeen: Come As You Are" and a commemorative plaque on a bridge, simply because it is mentioned in the Nirvana song Something in the Way.

Aberdeen Museum of History also, until recently, could boast a display featuring a sofa that Kurt would sometimes sleep on when staying at a friend's house. But perhaps the most startling addition to their Nirvana collection is the cement statue of Kurt created by artist Randi Hubbard. She started it in the immediate aftermath of Cobain's death in 1994, getting help from local art students to finish it off. Fans have noted a marked resemblance to Jesus Christ, and queried the single tear coming from Kurt's right eye. And due to Kurt's often sour view of his home town, Aberdeen's civic authorities were slow to offer a home for it, and it sat in Randi's workshop for nearly 20 years, before finally moving to the museum in 2012.

In June of this year, parts of the museum were seriously damaged in a fire. It's unclear how much of the Cobain collection has been lost.