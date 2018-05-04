Slow radio: Why people are tuning in to tune out

"What's the appeal of slow radio?" asked the Spectator last year. "Slow radio is popping up everywhere at the moment - programmes that have no outward form but just meander through the schedule... In spite of their spontaneous feel and free flow these programmes have usually been carefully orchestrated, and that's part of slow radio's appeal: crafted to sound like life itself, impressionistic, en plein air, long-running."

Slow radio certainly offers listeners the chance to zone out of life for a moment - switch the phone off, lie on the floor perhaps, close your eyes and drift away to a fascinating aural experience. The Spectator is right in saying many slow radio broadcasts, including those featured below, are meticulously created, but the term can be interpreted in many ways and include unscripted experiences. On 7 May, for three hours from 12:30am, Radio 3 broadcast Nightingales, which saw six musicians head deep into the Sussex woods to play nocturnal music with the nightingale. It's now available to hear online until 6 June and it follows many other ambitious slow radio projects from Radio 3, including a six-hour sequence of music interspersed with the voices of people living with dementia, Dementia voices, and an overnight performance of Max Richter's eight-hour Sleep, which became the longest ever continuous music broadcast on BBC radio.

Neither Dementia voices or Sleep are currently online, but plenty of other slow radio broadcasts from Radio 3 and Radio 4 are, and we heartily recommend that you turn on, tune in, and drop out to as many as you can manage...