10 of the best songs containing animal noises

Caroline, No is the final, heartbreaking song on Pet Sounds, Brian Wilson's most expressive and wildly creative album for The Beach Boys (as confirmed by David Hepworth and Johnny Walker, above), but as a grand finale, it's a little downbeat. Thankfully, a clip of a train passing and some barking dogs was included right at the very end, which seemed to round things off nicely.

According to a snippet of studio chatter (later released in The Pet Sounds Sessions), Brian did have other ideas for animal contributions to his masterwork, he can be heard asking the engineer Chuck Britz: "Hey, Chuck, is it possible we can bring a horse in here without ... if we don't screw everything up?" The answer? Neigh.