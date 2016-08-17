The real-life David Brents: 12 inspiring musicians who made it later in life

Age when he made it: 33

Previous jobs: Poet, odd job man

No one can have been more surprised than Leonard Cohen when The X Factor's Alexandra Burke scored a 2008 Christmas No.1 with his song Hallelujah. Burke was just 20 when she hit the top of the charts; in contrast, Cohen's 20s were spent flitting between Greek islands, hanging out with Jack Kerouac, writing poetry and doing odd jobs. It was only in his 30s that he decided he wanted to break into the music biz. As he took the songs that would become his 1967 debut album Songs of Leonard Cohen around agents in New York, they asked him: "Aren't you a little old for this game?"

Cohen broke through, then faltered. In his 50s, he released Hallelujah to a muted response. It was only when he reached his sixth decade that covers of his signature song by John Cale and Jeff Buckley sent the ballad into classic karaoke territory, assuring Cohen eternal success. This autumn, Cohen is set to release a new album, You Want It Darker, at the ripe old age of 82.