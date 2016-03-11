5 highlights from BBC Music's first ever SXSW Showcase

The very first BBC Music Showcase at SXSW brought together an incredibly eclectic line-up to represent the full breadth of genres that the BBC nurtures and supports.

From American country music icon Loretta Lynn to UK grime star Stormzy, via Brooklyn psych-rockers Sunflower Bean, electronic artist Låpsley and the celebrated Jake Bugg. What a night!

See all the BBC Music Showcase at SXSW photos or watch the highlights below...