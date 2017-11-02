Introducing

Here’s what happened when BBC Music Introducing hit up ADE 2017

By Jaguar
Listen to highlights from the ADE showcase, 1am Monday 6th Nov
Listen to highlights from the ADE showcase, 1am Monday 6th Nov

This October we made history when we hooked up with PRS Foundation and took five super-talented electro-maestros to the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) to play our BBC Music Introducing showcase.

ADE is the world’s leading electronic music platform and biggest club festival for the whole spectrum of electronic genres. Every year industry folk and music-heads flock to Amsterdam to learn, connect and discover new music – so we figured we had to get in on the action! On Thursday 19th October we brought the UK to The Netherlands with our Introducing showcase at Chicago Social Club featuring acts hand-picked by BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra’s Monki and Danny Howard.

“It’s absolutely buzzing at ADE. It feels like the whole of the dance music world is here in Amsterdam taking over the streets – everyone from DJs, and artists, and producers, to managers, A&Rs, labels. It’s important that everyone comes here to meet people face-to-face as it’s where a lot of business gets done, where a lot of music gets premiered and also where a lot of careers can be taken to the next level.” – Danny Howard

Listen to highlights from the ADE showcase, 1am Monday 6th Nov
Listen to highlights from the ADE showcase, 1am Monday 6th Nov

At 4.30pm we opened the doors to Chicago Social Club to the sound of Marcellus Wallace’s "tech-house with a g-twist" booming out of the speakers. He warmed up the crowd before myself and Danny Howard introduced the first act – Scotland’s masked magician, KVASIR.

KVASIR
KVASIR

Next up, Swansea singer, writer and producer Rachel K Collier wowed the crowd with a spellbinding performance using live vocals and percussion, software, synths, and MIDI controllers, plus more gear than you could ever imagine!

Rachel K Collier
Rachel K Collier

Leeds-based techno wizard, James Orvis blew us all away with an awe-inspiring set that manipulated house and techno sounds using a drum-machine and software-wired synths.

James Orvis
James Orvis

Finally, the Prospa lads brought their rich, progressive sounds to the dance floor by showing off never-before-heard tracks with a dynamic live performance using MIDI keyboards, a sample pad and a SICK guitar shred.

Prospa
Prospa

It’s been an amazing year for BBC Music Introducing and dance music! We have been the ultimate springboard for many UK DJs and electronic producers, who have had the opportunity to play alongside Monki and Danny Howard in Amsterdam as well as at Creamfields, back in August.

More Articles

  • BBC Music Introducing at Creamfields 2017

    BBC Music Introducing at Creamfields 2017

  • BBC Music Introducing & BBC Radio 1Xtra present… 2017

    BBC Music Introducing & BBC Radio 1Xtra present… 2017

  • WATCH // Superorganism in session for BBC Music Introducing

    WATCH // Superorganism in session for BBC Music Introducing

  • BBC Music Introducing at Reeperbahn Festival 2017

    BBC Music Introducing at Reeperbahn Festival 2017

  • QUIZ: Can you spot these pop stars from their early bios?

    QUIZ: Can you spot these pop stars from their early bios?

  • From BBC Music Introducing to the Mercury Prize 2017

    From BBC Music Introducing to the Mercury Prize 2017

Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from