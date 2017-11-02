Here’s what happened when BBC Music Introducing hit up ADE 2017

This October we made history when we hooked up with PRS Foundation and took five super-talented electro-maestros to the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) to play our BBC Music Introducing showcase.

ADE is the world’s leading electronic music platform and biggest club festival for the whole spectrum of electronic genres. Every year industry folk and music-heads flock to Amsterdam to learn, connect and discover new music – so we figured we had to get in on the action! On Thursday 19th October we brought the UK to The Netherlands with our Introducing showcase at Chicago Social Club featuring acts hand-picked by BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra’s Monki and Danny Howard.

“It’s absolutely buzzing at ADE. It feels like the whole of the dance music world is here in Amsterdam taking over the streets – everyone from DJs, and artists, and producers, to managers, A&Rs, labels. It’s important that everyone comes here to meet people face-to-face as it’s where a lot of business gets done, where a lot of music gets premiered and also where a lot of careers can be taken to the next level.” – Danny Howard