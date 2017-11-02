Here’s what happened when BBC Music Introducing hit up ADE 2017

This October we made history when we hooked up with PRS Foundation and took five super-talented electro-maestros to the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) to play our BBC Music Introducing showcase.
ADE is the world’s leading electronic music platform and biggest club festival for the whole spectrum of electronic genres. Every year industry folk and music-heads flock to Amsterdam to learn, connect and discover new music – so we figured we had to get in on the action! On Thursday 19th October we brought the UK to The Netherlands with our Introducing showcase at Chicago Social Club featuring acts hand-picked by BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra’s Monki and Danny Howard.
“It’s absolutely buzzing at ADE. It feels like the whole of the dance music world is here in Amsterdam taking over the streets – everyone from DJs, and artists, and producers, to managers, A&Rs, labels. It’s important that everyone comes here to meet people face-to-face as it’s where a lot of business gets done, where a lot of music gets premiered and also where a lot of careers can be taken to the next level.” – Danny Howard
At 4.30pm we opened the doors to Chicago Social Club to the sound of Marcellus Wallace’s "tech-house with a g-twist" booming out of the speakers. He warmed up the crowd before myself and Danny Howard introduced the first act – Scotland’s masked magician, KVASIR.
Next up, Swansea singer, writer and producer Rachel K Collier wowed the crowd with a spellbinding performance using live vocals and percussion, software, synths, and MIDI controllers, plus more gear than you could ever imagine!
Leeds-based techno wizard, James Orvis blew us all away with an awe-inspiring set that manipulated house and techno sounds using a drum-machine and software-wired synths.
Finally, the Prospa lads brought their rich, progressive sounds to the dance floor by showing off never-before-heard tracks with a dynamic live performance using MIDI keyboards, a sample pad and a SICK guitar shred.
It’s been an amazing year for BBC Music Introducing and dance music! We have been the ultimate springboard for many UK DJs and electronic producers, who have had the opportunity to play alongside Monki and Danny Howard in Amsterdam as well as at Creamfields, back in August.