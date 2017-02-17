Split in half: 8 groups forced into rival factions

It’s always a sad day when former bandmates have to face each other across a courtroom; sadder still when it's not just a band but a family that's being torn apart. Take the case of Birmingham reggae stalwarts UB40, whose fraternal frontmen Ali and Robin Campbell are currently locked in a bitter legal battle for the use of the band name. As a recent BBC documentary detailed, despite selling more than 70 million albums worldwide, UB40 were declared bankrupt in 2011. When Ali felt like he wasn't getting straight answers about where all the money had gone, he quit the band; Robin contends that Ali left because he thought he'd earn more as a solo artist. Their family feud was compounded when Robin replaced Ali as lead singer with another Campbell brother, Duncan.

Ali has regularly lambasted the other UB40, once telling the Birmingham Mail that he's "heard better tribute bands", and in recent years has taken to touring alongside two former bandmates as UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey. With Robin's version of the band still very much operational, he initiated court proceedings against Ali for sole use of the UB40 brand, an action that has already cost both parties an estimated £250,000 each. As in the past, UB40 are hoping that Red Red Wine might be their financial saviour - before Christmas, as the Mirror reported, Ali's camp began flogging UB40-branded Bordeaux for £28.50 a bottle.