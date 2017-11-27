Introducing

WATCH // Sam Fender in session for BBC Music Introducing

Here lies rare, raw talent. Despite his young age Newcastle's Sam Fender is undoubtedly an expert in crafting indie anthems full of grit, poignancy and staggering maturity. Don't be fooled by the melodic infectiousness of these tracks; underneath it all is serious punch, carried neatly by a lyricism that invites intimacy and emotional complicity.

Or - to steal a line from Sam's bio - it's all a "uniquely affectionate collision of the euphoric and heartbreaking."

This Sound of 2018 longlisted artist is guaranteed to break through. Listen for yourself...

MILLENNIAL

PLAY GOD

START AGAIN

GREASY SPOON

