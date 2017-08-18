Joystick division! 10 bizarre band video games

Ever since the early-80s arcade boom, musicians have looked to get involved with video games - as a creative brand extension, for hi-tech cred and increasingly, as a financial alternative to dwindling album sales. Everyone from Britney to The Beatles has appeared in their own versions of music-based titles like Rock Band, Guitar Hero or various dancing games; but other pop stars have become playable characters in more esoteric adventures, with varying degrees of success.

It's time to unlock the hidden levels of the weirdest band-based video games…