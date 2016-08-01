Desert Island Discs: 7 of the most shocking episodes

The online archiving of so many of the more-than-3,000 episodes of Desert Island Discs gives us all an opportunity to revisit classic encounters and hear for the first time interviews with castaways who, intentionally or not, got the nation talking and sometimes created headlines.

Those moments have been frequent since the programme launched in 1942, and for a myriad of different reasons. Desert Island Discs endures because of the brilliant simplicity of its format - guests chose eight recordings meaningful to their lives, a book and a luxury item - which, prompted by the interviewing skills of the four presenters of the show since its inception, encourages them to speak personally.

Often the shock of an episode, as we'll find out, is in just how much the castaways reveal of themselves; sometimes, it's the choice of a luxury item. Hell-raising actor Oliver Reed famously picked an inflatable rubber woman in 1974; broadcaster David Dimbleby floored current presenter Kirsty Young in 2008 when he suggested he'd take like to take her as his luxury item to the desert island.

Here are seven other episodes from the archive still talked about today: