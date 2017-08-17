30 and under: Meet the young stars of the Proms 2017

[WATCH] Prom 28: Highlights the National Youth Orchestra Prom conducted by Thomas Adès

It may be getting on for seven decades old, but the National Youth Orchestra remains as fresh-faced as ever, made up of some of the best young musicians in the UK, all of them younger than 19. The NYOGB's annual visit to the Proms is keenly anticipated, and this year they offered a high-voltage version of Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring conducted by NYO alumnus Thomas Adès, alongside some of Adès's own compositions. Anyone who's heard them live can attest that, at their best, they are one of the most exciting orchestras on the planet.

Prom 28: National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain