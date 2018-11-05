8 of the most awkward music interviews on chat shows

The second most famous awkward interview in TV history concerns Grace Jones, a live wire of similar voltage to Richard Ashcroft, and absolutely not someone you should consider turning your back on. In 1980, in an attempt to ask his other guest whether he was wearing perfume - for reasons that made sense at the time - interviewer Russell Harty shifted his attention away from Grace, and received a barrage of outrage and a couple of stiff whacks on the shoulder for good measure.

In her autobiography, Ms Jones later explained that she was feeling unwell, with infected sinuses, adding: "I was meant to sit next to Russell Harty and keep still and quiet. I was all dressed up like an Amazonian seductress, and treated like the hired help. I thought, This is no way to treat a guest. This wasn't at all like what we'd rehearsed. Being stuck there while he ignored me made me feel very uncomfortable... I wasn't attacking him because I was drunk or stoned. I was lashing out because I felt he was not being proper."

In the public's mind, the two never quite got over the encounter, and Grace noted: "When he died, my phone never stopped. It rang off the hook. What do you think about Russell Harty dying? Well, I am very sorry, but what do you want me to say? I didn't know him at all. I didn't kill him. I had nothing to do with it. I wasn't there at all. I had an alibi."