6 secret pop star aliases that had us fooled

Even a cursory reader of the music and/or gossip press in 2015-2016 would have know that Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris were an item. But in their time together, they never collaborated on a song - or so it seemed. In April 2016, the Scottish dance music producer released This Is What You Came For, featuring Rihanna, which duly shot up the charts to No.2 in the UK. It was credited to Harris and Nils Sjöberg, assumed to be a gun-for-hire songwriter, probably from Sweden.

Perhaps we would have never known that Nils Sjöberg was Swift if the pair hadn't split up following This Is What You Came For's release. After they did, Swift's team went live to say that the track was a collaboration - to the annoyance of Harris, who felt their announcement made it look like he hadn't been truthful about the song's origins. He took to Twitter to express his regret. "Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage," he wrote, adding: "I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym. And she sings on a little bit of it too. Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual."