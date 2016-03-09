The most scathing put-downs of the year in music so far

Kanye West might have been on the end of a quality diss - far too NSFW for us to include here - from his ex Amber Rose in January, but he proved he can throw out a decent Twitter punch too when required. In March, he posted an image of a laptop (not his, he later claimed) with a tab open on filesharing site The Pirate Bay, to the annoyance of deadmau5, who accused him of not being able to afford the synthesizer software it was assumed he was nicking.

In a series of tweets, including, "Do you do birthday parties?? My daughter loves Minnie mouse…", Kanye struck back at the mouse-headed EDM producer, who subsequently said he was just trolling, as usual: