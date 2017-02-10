6 criminal cases that inspired controversial pop songs

The case: The shooting of 17-year-old African-American high school junior Trayvon Martin in a Florida gated community by a volunteer neighbourhood watchman, George Zimmerman, became a global news story in 2012. According to BBC News, "Mr Zimmerman had been sitting in his vehicle watching a neighbourhood street when he saw Martin and deemed him suspicious. He telephoned authorities, then left his vehicle to pursue Martin."

Zimmerman denied he intended to shoot Martin, claiming, as BBC News reported, "the teenager became aggressive and threatened him and that he drew his legally carried gun and shot in self-defence." In 2013, Zimmerman was found not guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The songs it inspired: As well as nationwide protesting and comment from President Barack Obama, Martin's death has inspired scores of musical tributes and many more name checks. In varying degrees, his memory is woven throughout the music of artists such as Kendrick Lamar (Blacker the Berry), Chaka Khan (Super Life) and Floridian rapper Plies, who in We Are Trayvon praises Martin's love of American football, envisaging the teenager "with a solid gold football" and tells him he will forever live on.

Lady Gaga wrote Angel Down about the shooting and included the song on 2016 album Joanne. The lyrics examine allegations of injustice, as well as what she perceived as people's moral cowardice: "Angel down angel down, but the people just stood around." Speaking to Beats 1 about what she called "the epidemic of young African-Americans being murdered in this country", she said: "How can I not say something?... How could I possibly make an album about twerking my a** in the club?"

