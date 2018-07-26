BBC Music Introducing at The Long Road 2018

BBC Music Introducing will be heading to brand new festival The Long Road this year!

Taking place within the grounds of Stanford Hall in Leicestershire from September 7th – 9th 2018, and curated by Tennessee-born country music specialist and radio presenter Baylen Leonard, The Long Road will present one of the UK’s largest, most authentic celebrations of country, Americana and roots music featuring five stages of live performances.

We're happy to announce that one of those stages will be hosted by Introducing and fronted by presenter of BBC Radio 2’s weekly country show Bob Harris. We'll be showcasing some of the finest up-and-coming country and Americana acts from across the UK! The Introducing stage was curated by all 38 local Introducing shows across the UK along with Bob Harris, production teams from BBC Radio 2 and the organisers of The Long Road.

Bob Harris: “We’ve all been listening to a lot of music to decide who should perform there; I’m delighted to tell you that the acts playing the Introducing stage will be… “