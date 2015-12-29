Field report: 10 of the best festival moments of 2015

It has been a phenomenal year for live music, with festivals providing some of the most hotly contested musical highlights, including petitions, injuries and outrageous collaborations.
Here, in no particular order, is a selection of the most popular clips from the huge range of live events the BBC has been involved with in 2015. These are the clips you picked, from the events that shaped the year in music:
Royal Blood at the 6 Music Festival
This wasn't Royal Blood's only festival performance of the year, nor was it the biggest. Their set at Reading + Leeds almost rivalled that of Bring Me the Horizon for popularity.
But it was this venue-flattening performance the proved to be the most popular moment of February's 6 Music Festival, setting the stage for a year of hot riffing.
Taylor Swift at Radio 1's Big Weekend
Big Weekend took place in Norwich back in June, and some of the most popular moments came from Muse, Olly Murs and 5SOS. But it was Taylor Swift whose headline set stole the show in terms of audience response.
Well, that plus the last chance to see Foo Fighters with Dave Grohl on two feet for the rest of the year.
Slaves and Skepta at Big Weekend
This was the biggest moment of a very Big Weekend. From the In New Music We Trust stage, Slaves launched into a very rowdy and extremely sweaty version of Shutdown, the key grime tune of the moment.
And just after the breakdown - "a bunch of young men all dressed in black..." - on comes Skepta (in a COAT!) to take the song home. Chaos ensues.
Kanye West at Glastonbury
Kanye's set was the most heavily discussed (and petitioned against) performance of the Glastonbury weekend, and this despite some drama when Foo Fighters had to pull out of their headline slot, to be replaced by a most worthy Florence + The Machine.
One man, a ceiling of spotlights, a cherry-picker, Bohemian Rhapsody and a stage invasion from Lee Nelson. Unmissable!
Lionel Richie at Glastonbury
When it comes to a crowd-pleasing soul revue, Mark Ronson had the special guests (including George Clinton, Boy George and Mary J. Blige) and the world beating hit Uptown Funk.
But Lionel Richie had the songs - in particular Hello, which has surely yielded as many internet memes as it has cover versions - and the affection of everyone at Worthy Farm.
Sam Smith at T in the Park
Two things ensured that Sam Smith's set would be the most watched of the July weekend, despite stiff competition from Noel Gallagher, David Guetta, The Libertines, The Prodigy and Kasabian.
There was the intense speculation around his James Bond theme song (The Writing's On The Wall wasn't confirmed for another month or so), and the fact that he was still recovering from throat surgery.
The Radio 1 Ibiza Prom
The BBC Proms always has a few special ideas ready to roll, for people who find the idea of classical music appealing but a little intimidating.
This year's biggest event was the Radio 1 Ibiza prom, a seamless mix of dance anthems, but instead of using turntables like the DJs do, they did it with an orchestra instead.
Calvin Harris at Radio 1 in Ibiza
Speaking of Ibiza, Radio 1 went there over the summer to celebrate 20 years at the white island, and filmed some of the best DJ sets of the season, all of which have been hugely popular.
Calvin's is the outright winner, closely followed by Duke Dumont (available here), Faithless (here) and the legendary Carl Cox (here).
Bring Me the Horizon at Reading + Leeds
While Mumford and Sons, Foals and Metallica were also hugely popular over the weekend, it's really been Bring Me The Horizon's year as far as crossover success is concerned. Their hardcore anthems sounding even more fierce when blessed with thousands of voices screaming along.
For the uninitiated, this clip makes more sense the louder you play it.
Stormzy at 1Xtra Live
Grime had a wonderful 2015, with Skepta, Bugzy Malone and Lethal Bizzle all attacking the charts from the streets up. And then there's Stormzy, whose series WickedSkengman became the first freestyle rap to enter the UK Top 40.
At 1Xtra Live, he had the crowd singing every word of his signature tune Shut Up back to him so clearly, he barely had to rap at all.