9 of the wackiest startups launched by musicians

We all know the music industry isn't quite the nest of golden eggs it once was. So who can blame artists if they try to diversify their portfolio a little? One step beyond the merch stand, there are the traditional sideshows of the perfume brand, the clothing range, the restaurant, and increasingly, the hot sauce/high-end spirit.

But for the bolder, the more entrepreneurial in spirit, there's a whole world of business opportunity out there. Here are some of the wildest business moves in music...