9 of the biggest clichés in pop music

Modern pop likes to minimise the amount of time spent between vocal noises, and one way a singer or rapper can grab the spotlight before they are due to start work is to make some kind of noise during the song's introduction. There are two common ways to do this. The first is to make a nonverbal noise - a rhythmic grunt, a laugh, or a melismatic run of vowel sounds - just to reassure everyone that the performer is at the mic and they're ready to start. The second takes that idea and adds verbal communication, so a performer might insist on their headphones being turned up, to create the illusion that this is all happening in one take. Or they might quickly say (or even sing) their own name.

Producers have also seen the wisdom of staking out this valuable stretch of sonic real estate, and will happily insert some vocal trademark or other during a song's opening beats, although few are as dogged as DJ Khaled, who rarely lets a song out of his studio without adding the shouted "ANOTHER ONE!" and "DEEJAY KHHHHHALED!" clips that are his hallmark of quality.