8 BBC radio docs that will change the way you listen to music

Music is such an expressive form it's easy to forget there's a world of context that can't always be gained just from listening to what is going on. In Radio 4's archive of Seriously... documentaries, there is ample proof that a little fresh perspective can entirely alter the way listeners experience even the most familiar of tunes.

Here are eight examples; eight lessons we can learn from the stories surrounding music and how it is made, from new instruments to an appreciation of the people who write the words we all sing along to.