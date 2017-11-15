8 of the most disastrous tours in music history

Touring the country or the world: good for a musician's ego and often even better for their bank balance.

Yet sometimes things doesn't go smoothly. According to a recent report by the Toronto-based newspaper The Globe and Mail, Canadian art-rockers Arcade Fire are playing to "unfilled" stadiums throughout their North America jaunt in support of new album Everything Now, with some 10,000-capacity venues attracting around 5,000 punters.

It wouldn't be the first time a string of shows unravelled. Here are eight others that didn't go to plan.