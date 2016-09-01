A minimal guide to minimalism

To get you in the mood for Proms at … Bold Tendencies - featuring several Steve Reich compositions performed Christopher Stark and the Multi-Story Orchestra in the suitably minimalist surroundings of a car park in Peckham, south London - here's a quick guide to minimalism culled from the BBC's archives.

Minimalism is a branch of modern classical music developed in New York in the early 1960s by composers such as Reich, Philip Glass and Terry Riley. As the name suggests, it involves stripping down music to its bare essentials (and beyond) to focus on its pure sonic power rather than anything it might evoke or represent.

Initially, minimal music was characterised as droney and hypnotic - or cold and repetitive to its detractors - but the style has proved remarkably durable and popular, frequently infecting the mainstream, with the likes of Reich, Glass, John Adams and Michael Nyman enjoying long careers.

Remember, less is more. It's not the notes you play, it's the notes you don't play.