7 times music caused controversy at the US presidential inauguration

Donald Trump's inauguration on 20 January is going to be bigger than expected - if you take his word for it - although perhaps not musically. In the run up to the event, artists who have refused to play - including UK stars Elton John, Rebecca Ferguson and Charlotte Church - have made more headlines than those who have accepted (except possibly a Bruce Springsteen tribute act, The B Street Band, who pulled out at the last moment).

Among his marquee and ball performers, The Donald is left with a country singer (Toby Keith), a runner-up on America's Got Talent (Jackie Evancho), a Mormon choir and DJ called DJ Ravidrums who, yes, drums while he DJs. His drum kit features lights that flash every time it's hit. He has said he performs every night "like it's the end of the world". For some Democrats, that description will feel apt.

Most of the previous 44 presidents have had music at their inaugurations, and at the many balls and galas that surround them. They have a tendency to produce exhilarating, controversial and surprising moments. Here are some you should know about and, don't worry, Bill Clinton playing saxophone is not among them.

[Warning: The BBC is not responsible for the content of external websites]