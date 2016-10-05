Music for mindfulness: 6 tracks that will help you unwind

Everyone has a record that they reach for to calm or cheer them when times get rough. But some songs can soothe better than others. 6 Music's Mary Anne Hobbs realised she had found one of those songs the first time she played Says by the German pianist and composer Nils Frahm on her radio show, and watched the switchboards light up as people connected with the music emotionally in the same way she had.

Nils and his contemporaries are part of a wave of classically trained musicians moving their music out of the concert hall to connect with listeners across genres and generations. "Their music has healing properties," says Mary Anne. "It's very good for the mind, it's nourishing for the soul. If you need to find some peace in the world, as all of us do, this is a place to find it. It will bring your heart rate down, slow your breathing, it will heal you. It does that for me."

Here, she recommends six tracks as a starting point.