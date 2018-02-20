Specialist Chart: Boy Azooga are turning heads with Loner Boogie

Every week Phil Taggart brings you the ten most popular tracks being played by Radio 1's night time DJs - the Specialist Chart.

Today, after being hotly tipped by Phil last week, post-punk outfit Shame entered the chart at number 8 with Lampoon, whilst the Cardiff-based Boy Azooga went straight in at number 3 with Loner Boogie - a song so catchy that Huw Stephens played it twice in five minutes.

As ever, we've put together a round-up of this week's top 3, as well as the track Phil's backing to make waves with Radio 1's specialist DJs over the next seven days in our 7-day forecast.

And don't forget that you can listen to the chart in full with BBC iPlayer Radio.