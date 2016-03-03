The 10 biggest trolls in music

Stick with this, because it's amazing. In the early 80s, anarcho-punk band Crass spliced together tape recordings of Eve Libertine, a Crass member, impersonating then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher with actual recordings of the voice of Ronald Reagan, the US president. In the fake telephone conversation, the leaders discuss highly classified information that Crass had obtained from a sailor about the sinking of the HMS Sheffield during the Falklands War, and also how Europe could become a "theatre of war" - nuclear war - in the US's then-conflict with the Soviet Union, which Reagan firmly believed.

Crass, who wanted to damage Thatcher in the run up to the 1983 election, posted 10 copies to major European newspapers. Nothing happened. Then, a year later, the United States Department of Defense released a statement suggesting that the Russian secret service, the KGB, were behind the hoax and intent upon escalating the tensions between the east and west. The tape was also formally discussed by Thatcher with her cabinet, but Crass were soon rumbled by an Observer journalist, who they struck a deal with. They'd admit to making the tape if he would publish the classified information they obtained about the Falklands War. He agreed.

Thatchergate, as it became known, was a superb hoax, and there's an equally brilliant coda to the story that's little-known. Soon after, the KGB got in touch with Crass in the guise of a Russian literary magazine claiming to be interested in their work. Crass suspected the KGB were trying to recruit them, so they stitched them up - by organising a meeting in London to which they also invited an American film crew from CBS news, who had requested an interview with the band.

As Crass member Penny Rimbaud told The Stool Pigeon music magazine in 2010: "They [CBS] march in and start setting up, and the KGB bloke doesn’t know what to do. He can’t tell 'em to f*** off. So we hyped up the temperature a bit by mentioning keywords like Belgrano and Thatcher, eventually gave each other a wink, got up and walked out, leaving the KGB to deal with CBS. And then we went down the pub."