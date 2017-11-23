Sigrid picks her favourite under-the-radar tracks

We asked Norwegian sensation Sigrid to pick her top tunes from the Introducing Uploader. She's put together a playlist of 11 tracks from some of the most exciting emerging artists in the UK.
All of these artists uploaded music to BBC Music Introducing. Check out the list below and listen to the playlist in full.
"I actually wrote a music column for a Norwegian paper, and I found all the music through SoundCloud and the Norwegian equivalent of Introducing. I had to give it up because I started to spend all my time on my own music, so it’s an honour to be kind of back at it for BBC Music Introducing. Thanks for letting me do this ❤️. Here’s some great stuff I found in random order (I’m taking notes from all of them)."
Xenoula - Caramello
Who?
Originally raised in South Africa before moving to the UK at age 16, Wales-based Xenoula, aka Romy Xeno makes sultry, earthy-sounding electronic pop.
What Sigrid says:
"This is so smooth. I can see this as the soundtrack of a 70’s action movie."
Greta Isaac - Tied
Who?
Also hailing from Wales, Greta Isaac draws upon a background of folk music to make glorious off-kilter electro-pop with melodic vocals.
What Sigrid says:
"Can’t wait to scream this chorus from the audience at all the festivals next summer. Holy s***, what a tune😭"
Girlhood - Bad Decisions
Who?
Girlhood are Tessa and Christian from London. The band recorded a lot of music on Christian’s canal boat studio on Regent’s Canal and they're are influenced by The Fugees and late 80s hip hop.
What Sigrid says:
"I love this chorus!"
The Howl & The Hum - Manea
Who?
Self-described as a "four-faced hyrda" of a band, The Howl & The Hum are based in York and have an atmospheric indie sound.
What Sigrid says:
"Guitar party. YES. I think this band have listened to Radiohead and Arctic Monkeys, ‘cause it sounds really good."
Nilüfer Yanya - Baby Luv
Who?
Nilüfer Yanya's music encapsulates young urban London, with uplifting soulful melodies and sharp lyricism cut against a backdrop of minimalist guitar riffs and atmospheric beats.
What Sigrid says:
"Haha, I wish I wrote this song - it’s so good!! I’m taking notes. Nice nod to Blur (<3)."
Bearcubs - Do You Feel
Who?
Bearcubs is the pseudonym of 25 year old, London-based electronic artist, Jack Ritchie. His music encapsulates an eclectic blend of electronic styles.
What Sigrid says:
"This song would get me out on the dance floor."
Hak Baker - 7am
Who?
Once a member of grime collective B.O.M.B Squad, "Singing/songwriting Lad and proud East Ender" Hak Baker has since picked up the guitar to make stripped-back ballads. Skepta is a fan.
What Sigrid says:
"It’s just that song. Brilliant."
ISLAND - Try
Who?
London-four piece ISLAND specialise in melodic indie-pop and "are ready to claim the title of most exciting emerging young British indie band."
What Sigrid says:
"If you like Rhye and Bombay Bicycle Club I think you’re gonna love this. At least I do😻"
Trudy and the Romance - Is There A Place I Can Go
Who?
"To all those who thought the age of romance in music is long dead, [Liverpool's] Trudy and the Romance stand defiant as mutated specimens of a bygone era."
What Sigrid says:
"I’m seriously considering taking waltz classes so I can dance to this tune."
IORA - Thieves' Den
Who?
IORA is an electronic-folk artist, with trip-hop and acoustic elements, based in Manchester.
What Sigrid says:
"That bass!!"
Brooke Bentham - Losing, Baby
Who?
Southshields-raised Brooke Bentham channels a maturity way beyond her years in tunes of epic, emotional and intimate alt-rock.
What Sigrid says:
"Her voice is gold. 'My voice feels rusty, and baby I don’t love you no more'. BRUTAL."