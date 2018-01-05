6 controversial gigs that broke cultural boycotts

While the most high profile examples come from those countries whose regimes have created international outcry, most cultural boycotts come from within, seeking to keep insurrectionary outside influences away from impressionable audiences. That's certainly one of the key reasons Chinese authorities had kept the explosion of Western rock, soul and pop at arm's length after China's 1966 cultural revolution. Sensing a loosening of attitudes in 1985, Wham! manager Simon Napier Bell proposed a tour by his high profile, unthreatening pop band. Two concerts were agreed, one in Beijing and another in Guangzhou.

TV presenter Kan Lijun introduced the band, and later described their impact for BBC News: "No-one had ever seen anything like that before... Back then, if we wanted to listen to pop music with lyrics like that, we had to do that in secret. If you were caught, you would be taken to the police station and they would keep you there all night. It was a time of many taboos."

One of the ways Wham! songs were made acceptable was by changing the lyrics. Everyone who attended the concerts was handed a cassette tape featuring George Michael's songs on one side, and Cheng Fangyuan's Chinese covers on the other, in which the words were subtly altered with more fitting messages, such as: "Wake me up before you go go / Men fight to be first to reach the peak / Wake me up before you go go / Women are on the same journey and will not fall behind."