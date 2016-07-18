The 8 most dedicated music fan tribes, from Deadheads to Directioners

Fandom is an intense business, whether it's pop music, Harry Potter or football. And a good part of that intensity comes from a very tribal sense of community. It's about banding together around a common cause, and rallying against a recognised foe - fans of a rival team, perhaps, or people who don't believe Katy Perry is the most important voice of a generation (the fools!).

BBC Four's The People's History of Pop is tracing these alliances and loose affiliations among the many tribes of music lovers, to retell the story of popular music as a fan-made phenomenon. As a whistle-wettener, here are eight of the most fervent - and organised - fanbases in music history.