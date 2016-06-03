Scouts and saxophones take over the Tees Transporter Bridge

The Tees Transporter Bridge welcomed #BBCMusicDay to Middlesbrough with a concert of music through the decades.
Starting with sounds from the 1910s, scouts, saxophonists and other groups are playing music from across the years to the present day.
Other bridges in the north east playing host to musicians included the Gateshead Millennium Bridge in Newcastle, the Prebends Bridge in Durham, and the Union Chain Bridge in Berwick on Tweed, which unites England and Scotland.
Crowds brave the early morning
The bridge - one of more than 40 taking part around the UK and Channel Islands - will welcome crowds throughout the day, who will be treated to a musical countdown through the decades. The final performance will be broadcast live on a #BBCMusicDay special of BBC One's The One Show, kicking off at 7:00pm.
Fidget Feet Collective take to the bridge
Fidget Feet Collective, a Dixieland Jazz band, kicked off the day's musical proceedings.