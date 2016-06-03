Scouts and saxophones take over the Tees Transporter Bridge

The Tees Transporter Bridge welcomed #BBCMusicDay to Middlesbrough with a concert of music through the decades.

Starting with sounds from the 1910s, scouts, saxophonists and other groups are playing music from across the years to the present day.

Other bridges in the north east playing host to musicians included the Gateshead Millennium Bridge in Newcastle, the Prebends Bridge in Durham, and the Union Chain Bridge in Berwick on Tweed, which unites England and Scotland.