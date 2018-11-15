Jolene, Valerie, Daniel: Who are the real people made famous by songs?

The song: In 2008, Dolly Parton told NPR: "One night, I was on stage, and there was this beautiful little girl - she was probably 8 years old at the time. And she had this beautiful red hair, this beautiful skin, these beautiful green eyes, and she was looking up at me, holding, you know, for an autograph. I said, 'Well, you're the prettiest little thing I ever saw. So what is your name?' And she said, 'Jolene.' And I said, 'Jolene. Jolene. Jolene. Jolene.' I said, 'That is pretty. That sounds like a song. I'm going to write a song about that.'"

The person: The name of the song came from a girl, but it isn't about her - it's about a woman who had eyes for her husband, Carl Dean, as Dolly revealed on stage at Glastonbury in 2014. As the Independent reported, the country singer said: "Now, some of you may or may not know that that song was loosely based on a little bit of truth. I wrote that years ago when my husband… was spending a little more time with Jolene than I thought he should be. I put a stop to that. I got rid of that redhead woman in a hurry... I want you folks to know, though, that something good can come from anything. Had it not been for that woman I would never have written Jolene and I wouldn't have made all that money, so thank you, Jolene."

Whether that woman was also called Jolene is not known, but Dolly told NPR she was a bank clerk, adding: "He [Carl] just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kinda like a running joke between us - when I was saying, 'Hell, you're spending a lot of time at the bank. I don't believe we've got that kind of money.' So it's really an innocent song all around, but sounds like a dreadful one."