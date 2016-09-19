John Deacon (the one on the right in the above picture) was more than just the bass player in Queen; he was an integral part of their songwriting team, coming up with some of the band's biggest hits, including Another One Bites the Dust and I Want To Break Free. His decision to leave the music business after the 1991 tribute concert to Freddie Mercury is a rare example of a rock star wishing to disappear from the public eye. Rarer still, he succeeded. He still does Queen's finances, apparently, but has otherwise turned his back on public life.

In the above interview with Radcliffe and Maconie, Brian May says that the door is always open: "[John] has a choice, he's exercised his right to opt out. He's in approval of what we do, and we have that from him the whole time. He just doesn’t want to be out there. He doesn't feel able to cope with the pressure. I think it’s right, and proper, that he can make that choice. It’s a shame. I mean, we do miss him a lot. But that’s the way he wants it."

So ultimately the answer to this question is... none of your business.