8 of the biggest BBC Introducing moments from 2016

BBC Introducing were devastated to hear of the passing of Warrington's Viola Beach and their manager Craig Tarry. In June 2016 Coldplay payed this stunning tribute to the band on the main stage at Glastonbury.

We came across the band after their lead singer Kris Leonard uploaded Love My Love to the BBC Introducing website. With their Warrington postcode, the band were soon picked up by their local BBC Introducing presenter Dave Monks from the Merseyside show, who became a huge supporter of the band. It was Dave who forwarded them for consideration for the prestigious Reading + Leeds Festival slot for August 2015. As a team we remember sitting in a room listening through to all the tracks and being blown away when we heard the song Swings and Waterslides. A true stand out track from an incredibly exciting new band.

