BBC Music Introducing at Reeperbahn Festival 2017

This September, for the first time ever, BBC Music Introducing partnered with PRS Foundation to bring some of the UK’s best emerging talent to Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg! Now in its tenth year, the festival is one of Germany's largest, featuring a wide-ranging events programme across more than 50 venues. And Introducing was there at Nochtspeicher on the 21st September with 4 of the finest up-and-coming artists the UK has to offer, as selected by Radio 1's Huw Stephens.
"We are very excited to bring BBC Music Introducing to Reeperbahn Festival for 2017. We have four very distinctive, engaging artists who are emerging and attracting a lot of fans in the UK currently, and we look forward to bringing them to a new audience." - Huw Stephens
Huw broadcasts highlights from the showcase on his show on Monday 25th September.
DISCOVER THE LINE UP...
JORDAN MAX
Jordan Max first came to our attention after uploading to BBC Introducing in Manchester. He's a singer and songwriter that combines elements of soul and hip-hop with all sorts of alternative styles in his music. He draws his inspiration from an old-school collection of songwriters, including artists such as Ray Charles and Sam Cooke, and cites hearing the latter's song A Change Is Gonna Come as a pivotal moment in his singing career. In 2016 Jordan took to the Introducing Stage at Glastonbury and mesmerised the audience.
"Earthy rough and pleading vocals send shivers down your spine and it won't be long before the rest of the world catches on." - Natalie Eve-Williams, BBC Introducing in Manchester
NILÜFER YANYA
Meet west-Londoner Nilüfer Yanya. Her mesmerising style of soulful indie music is influenced by such greats as Nine Simone and Jeff Buckley, and it definitely shows. Nilüfer manages to craft sparse and unusual compositions, led with a haunting voice and reverb drenched guitar lines. Since uploading to BBC Music Introducing in 2015, she has gone on to perform a stunning Maida Vale session for Huw Stephens on Radio 1 earlier this year.
IDER
Exciting "twisted pop" two-piece IDER are singers and producers, Megan and Lily, now based in London. They started making music together as a duo in 2015 and uploaded to Introducing the following year. Since then, they've caught the attention of Huw Stephens and Phil Taggart - both now big supporters of their music on their Radio 1 shows. Their crafted, infectious harmonies and hooks reveal a band who are steaming ahead at full-force, poised to make a huge impact. It's no surprise that Shura is a big fan.
MATT MALTESE
As far as music genres go, "post-emo piano music" is quite something to live up to. But somehow this self-described label manages to encapsulate Berkshire's Matt Maltese's unique songwriting style perfectly. His songs are full of wry humour and heartbreak, marking him as a sort of modern day crooner singing at the very edge of the world. He first sent in music to Introducing in April 2015 and has since performed on the BBC Music Introducing stage at Glastonbury 2017.
"He is an artist who toys with everything from love to politics in his lyrics, and his deep smooth vocals are set to wow crowds" - Bridgitte Tetteh, BBC Introducing in Berkshire