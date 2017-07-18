BBC Music Introducing at Reeperbahn Festival 2017

This September, for the first time ever, BBC Music Introducing partnered with PRS Foundation to bring some of the UK’s best emerging talent to Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg! Now in its tenth year, the festival is one of Germany's largest, featuring a wide-ranging events programme across more than 50 venues. And Introducing was there at Nochtspeicher on the 21st September with 4 of the finest up-and-coming artists the UK has to offer, as selected by Radio 1's Huw Stephens.

"We are very excited to bring BBC Music Introducing to Reeperbahn Festival for 2017. We have four very distinctive, engaging artists who are emerging and attracting a lot of fans in the UK currently, and we look forward to bringing them to a new audience." - Huw Stephens

Huw broadcasts highlights from the showcase on his show on Monday 25th September.

DISCOVER THE LINE UP...