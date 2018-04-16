7 musicians who are fascinated by conspiracy theories

Speaking of UFOs, by our count, at least 11 musicians claim to have seen them, but we forgot Shaun Ryder, so make that 12. As he told Steve Wright in 2013, above, he's been "into" UFOs for years, after he believed he saw one in Salford in 1978. "There were a lot of sightings around the same time over the Pennines," he said.

Also in 2013, Ryder told the Guardian: "It's not that I want to believe, it's just impossible not to. We're not the only life in the universe. We're just not. It's ridiculously impossible. If you look at the way kids are being taught now… when I was a kid at school, you was taught there was no life out there - that was it. But now kids are being taught there's water, so where there's water there will be life forms or whatever. So it's not that I want to believe, that's how it is."

He thinks we're being watched by sophisticated, possibly frog-like ETs, and have been since time immemorial, telling i-D last year: "This planet has been one big experimental watch-planet from day one. So if we was ever going to be took over and turned into f****** food, it would have happened years ago. So, yeah, aliens? As Paul Hellyer [former Canadian Minister of National Defence] said, there's a lot of different species. Some look like us, some look like f****** Freddo the Frog."