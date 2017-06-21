6 of the most heartwarming letters written by musicians

I want to see you take a deep breath and do whatever you must to survive and find something to be that you can love

Iggy wrote: "thankyou for your gorgeous and charming letter, you brighten up my dim life. i read the whole f****** thing, dear. of course... i want to see you take a deep breath and do whatever you must to survive and find something to be that you can love. you're obviously a bright f****** chick, w/ a big heart too and i want to wish you a (belated) HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY 21st b'day and happy spirit. i was very miserable and fighting hard on my 21st b'day, too. people booed me on the stage, and i was staying in someone else's house and i was scared. it's been a long road since then, but pressure never ends in this life. 'perforation problems' by the way means to me also the holes that will always exist in any story we try to make of our lives. so hang on, my love, and grow big and strong and take your hits and keep going.

"all my love to a really beautiful girl. that's you laurence."

