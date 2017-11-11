Listen
Fool's Gold Takeover
BBC Radio 1Xtra
1Xtra Live

Backstage at the Manchester Arena

Before they hit the stage, our performers and DJs prime themselves for the biggest night in the 1Xtra calendar!

Stefflon Don

J Hus

Travis Scott

Bugzy Malone

Ghetts

Donae'o

Not3s

Trevor Nelson

Jamz Supernova

MistaJam

Yasmin Evans

Latest Articles

  • 8 predictions for music in 2019 from expert pop forecasters

    8 predictions for music in 2019 from expert pop forecasters

  • Quiz: Who are these 2018 diss songs about?

    Quiz: Who are these 2018 diss songs about?

  • 7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year

    7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year

  • 9 brilliant music videos that you may have missed in 2018

    9 brilliant music videos that you may have missed in 2018

  • Test your knowledge of the year in music with our poptastic quiz

    Test your knowledge of the year in music with our poptastic quiz

  • 7 heartbreaking Christmas songs that might make you cry

    7 heartbreaking Christmas songs that might make you cry

Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from