BBC Music Day

BBC Music Day in Manchester

Manchester celebrated BBC Music Day with Glen Matlock marking the 40th anniversary of the Sex Pistols gig at the Lesser Free Trade Hall, Martin Carthy on a roof top, performances at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and church bells ringing out along with churches across the country.

Legendary punk Glen Matlock celebrated 40 years since the Sex Pistols played the Lesser Free Trade Hall

Radcliffe and Maconie talked to Glen about the impact that the Sex Pistols gig had on music in Manchester and around the UK

This punk's not dead.

Martin Carthy performed on a roof top

T Carthy, Jennifer Reid, Glen Latouche and Liza Austin Strange joined Martin Carthy on a Manchester roof top.

and was joined by clog dancers.

Zest Fest brought BBC Music Day to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital

Bells Ring Out For BBC Music Day

Along with churches across the country bell ringers in Manchester marked BBC Music Day with a peal of bells.

