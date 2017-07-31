BBC Music Introducing at Creamfields 2017

Bio:

"I’ve been playing drums for around 15 years and have been in and out of bands since I first picked up the sticks but, for me, rave culture is the revolution. My introduction to proper 21st century techno was in Berlin a few years back while I was touring with the band I was drumming for at the time. It just made sense. It felt real, organic, earthy, tribal, and it’s all about the drums...

"Producing and DJing techno is the next stage in my evolution as a drummer, and being able to step from behind the drums to become an artist in one’s own right is the ultimate goal!"

What Monki says:

"Charlie’s mix brought something different to the table. He mixes and produces Techno and does it very well. He kept his mix interesting by using solid percussive tracks with the odd vocal thrown in for good measure. Sometimes 4x4 mixes can come across so linear but he kept it captivating through out. Be interesting to see what he can do on stage."