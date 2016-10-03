Better the second time? 10 bands that lasted longer when reunited

First time round: 1978-1984 - 6 years

First comeback: 1996-2001 - 5 years

Second comeback: 2008-present - 8 years to date

Hold tight, this one gets complicated. Lynval Golding, Neville Staple and Terry Hall first left 2 Tone originators The Specials in 1981 to form Fun Boy Three, craving more musical freedom. The Specials carried on as The Special A.K.A. until 1984, with Rhoda Dakar on vocals. After the role that their song Free Nelson Mandela played in bringing attention to the anti-apartheid cause in the UK, Jerry Dammers split the band and focused more fully on musical activism. Fun Boy Three, meanwhile, split in 1983 when Hall suddenly left the band; he and Staple didn’t speak for 15 years.

There was a partial Specials reunion in the 90s, but the big moment came in 2007, after Terry Hall and Lynval Golding performed Blank Expression and Gangster onstage at Glastonbury. A year later, proper 30th anniversary reunion gigs were announced. "I've never had so much fun as I've been having since the Specials reformed," said late drummer John Bradbury in 2008.

Not everyone was enjoying the party, though, as Jerry Dammers's press statement revealed. "A recent press release concerning a proposed tour by what has been described as 'The Specials'," he fumed, "failed to clarify the actual lineup of the band. Not surprisingly therefore, many people are under the impression it is the original Specials. As was common knowledge at the time of their success, Jerry Dammers was the founder, main songwriter and driving force of The Specials. He recruited every member individually, and the musical and style direction was guided by him."

The war of words between Dammers, who claimed to have been frozen out, and his bandmates, who insisted he'd been welcome to join them, didn't stop thousands of fans enjoying the new live shows. Staple left the band again in 2013, citing health concerns, followed by Roddy Radiation in 2014. John Bradbury died in 2015. The Specials are still touring, though; you can catch them around the UK in November.