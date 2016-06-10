8 artists you didn't know had made football songs

Doc Brown’s nifty Crystal Palace rap aside, there hasn’t really been a decent football single since the mid-90s. Current attempts by the Manic Street Preachers and Shaun Ryder’s Four Lions to revive this lost art are valiant but ultimately flawed (which is no doubt what we’ll also be saying about our teams when they exit Euro 2016 on penalties).

There are good reasons why bands have become reluctant to tackle the subject of the beautiful game in song: you end up looking naff and the team loses anyway. Here are some unlikely authors of football songs who learned that lesson the hard way.